 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

88-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder for ‘helping his wife die’

0 Comments
KUMAMOTO

Police in Kumamoto City, Kumamoto Prefecture, have arrested an 88-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 83-year-old wife.

According to police, Mamoru Maruyama strangled his wife Michiko sometime between the night of Sept 16 and the next morning in their room at a senior housing facility with care services, Kyodo News reported. He was quoted by police as saying his wife asked him to help her die.

When a staff member came to the couple's room at 10:30 a.m. on the 17th, she found Michiko lying face up on the bed, and called 119. She was confirmed dead at the scene.

Police found signs of strangulation around the victim's neck, which are believed to have been caused by her scarf.

Police said Maruyama told them "My wife had been saying recently that she wanted to die. I didn’t have much hope for our future, living like this, and I wanted to die, too.”

The couple had lived at the facility for the past three years.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events For September 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Types of Harassment in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

How to Get a Free/Used Bicycle in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Finding a Home as a Foreigner in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Why Is There a Rice Shortage in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

How to Get a Student Visa to Study in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Okuma Kabuto Festival

GaijinPot Travel

A Guide to Japanese Bakeries

GaijinPot Blog

A Savvy Guide to the Nightlife in Tokyo for Women

Savvy Tokyo

Niseko Family Fun Contest: Win Farm-Fresh Treats

GaijinPot Events

A Checklist For Quitting Your Job In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Enter The Niseko Family Fun Contest and Win Delicious Treats and More From Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog