88-year-old man arrested over attempted murder of wife

Police in Imabari, Aichi Prefecture, on Sunday arrested an 88-year-old man on suspicion of attempting to kill his 86-year-old wife.

According to police, Teruo Suga called 119 at around 2:35 a.m. and asked that an ambulance be sent immediately to his home. His wife was taken to hospital with a stab wound to the chest but her condition is stable.

Police said Suga told ambulance personnel that he had stabbed his wife while she was sleeping and then slashed his right wrist. He also was hospitalized.

Police said they will wait until Suga recovers before questioning hi further.

© Japan Today