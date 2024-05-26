88-year-old man with dementia arrested over death of 84-year-old wife

Police in Komae, Tokyo, have arrested an 88-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 84-year-old wife by stabbing her with a knife at their home.

Police said the man, Takeo Sato, appears to be suffering from mild dementia and that his wife, Tsuneko, was his primary caregiver, Kyodo News reported.

Police said that Tsuneko’s relative went to check on the couple at around 7 a.m. on Saturday and found Tsuneko lying on the floor, bleeding from the neck. She immediately called 110. Tsuneko was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said Takeo has admitted stabbing his wife and quoted him as saying “She never listened to me.”

© Japan Today