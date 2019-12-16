88-year-old woman, 70 year-old daughter die in apparent murder-suicide

An 88-year-old woman died after apparently stabbing herself as she sat on a park bench in Fukuoka on Monday morning, while her 70-year-old daughter, who was bedridden, was found dead at a nearby home for the elderly where they both lived.

Police believe the woman killed her daughter and then herself as there was a suicide note and a knife near her on the park bench, Fuji TV reported.

According to police, a passerby found the woman slumped on the bench in Susenji Park in Nishi Ward at around 7:30 a.m. and called police. The woman was bleeding from a knife wound. She was taken to hospital where she died soon after arrival.

Police went to the room at the facility where the woman lived with her daughter who had been bedridden for the past few years. She was found lying on her back, already dead from a stab wound.

