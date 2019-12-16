Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

88-year-old woman, 70 year-old daughter die in apparent murder-suicide

2 Comments
FUKUOKA

An 88-year-old woman died after apparently stabbing herself as she sat on a park bench in Fukuoka on Monday morning, while her 70-year-old daughter, who was bedridden, was found dead at a nearby home for the elderly where they both lived.

Police believe the woman killed her daughter and then herself as there was a suicide note and a knife near her on the park bench, Fuji TV reported.

According to police, a passerby found the woman slumped on the bench in Susenji Park in Nishi Ward at around 7:30 a.m. and called police. The woman was bleeding from a knife wound. She was taken to hospital where she died soon after arrival.

Police went to the room at the facility where the woman lived with her daughter who had been bedridden for the past few years. She was found lying on her back, already dead from a stab wound.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Mie Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

This is tragic in many ways but indicative of how society is changing with so many Japanese becoming incapacitated.

Planned euthanasia has to become legally acceptable...

1 ( +1 / -0 )

This peculiar brand of elder care

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Dec 21-24

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Dec 14-15

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #59: Son Will Never Live Down This Bath-Time Story

GaijinPot Blog

Hot springs

Kusatsu Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 51

GaijinPot Blog

Shopping

6 High-End Traditional Gifts You Can Give From Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining