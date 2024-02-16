Newsletter Signup Register / Login
88-year-old woman arrested for dangerous driving after hitting 3 children

NIIGATA

Police in Shibata, Niigata Prefecture, have arrested an 88-year-old woman on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in injury after she hit three elementary school students, leaving two seriously injured.

The incident occurred at around 3 p.m. on Friday, local media reported. Police said the three children were crossing a street when they were hit by a vehicle driven by Yukio Hatono. The crosswalk has no traffic lights.

Two of the children — a boy and a girl — suffered head injuries and were taken to hospital. Police said their injuries were not life-threatening. The third child, a boy, sustained an abrasion to his left hand.

Don’t tell me - she mistook the gas pedal for the brake?

Lucky nobody was killed, but it’s no thanks to this careless obatarian.

