88-year-old woman found strangled to death at home in Chiba Pref

An 88-year-old woman was found dead at her home in Katsuura City, Chiba Prefecture, on Monday. Police said an autopsy revealed that the woman, Mitsu Isono, had been strangled to death, Fuji TV reported.

According to police, at around 8 a.m. on Monday, the victim’s eldest son, 62, placed an emergency call stating that she was “unconscious and not breathing.” When an ambulance arrived at the scene, they found Isono collapsed in her bedroom and she was confirmed dead.

Isono lived with her eldest son, and had dinner with him and another son, 58, who lives nearby, on the evening of April 1. After dinner, her eldest son left to go to work. Police suspect Isono was killed by an intruder between Sunday night and the morning of April 2, when her eldest son returned from his night shift.

