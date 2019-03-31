Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

88-year-old woman hit, killed by car in Takamatsu

0 Comments
TAKAMATSU, Kagawa

Police in Takamatsu, Kagawa Prefecture, on Sunday arrested a 46-year-old man on suspicion of reckless driving resulting in the death of an 88-year-old woman.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday. Kazuko Kamieda was crossing a road when she was struck by a vehicle driven by Masato Mukai, Fuji TV reported.

Kamieda was taken to hospital with severe head injuries and died about four hours later.

Police said Mukai, who stopped at the scene, said he took his eyes off the road just for a few seconds before he hit the woman.

Police said visibility was good at the time of the incident.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

What you need to know when you first arrive in Japan

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Explore

A Magical Moomin Theme Park Is Now Open Just Outside of Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Ladies & The Law: Battling The Invisible Enemy Behind Every Maternity Harassment Case

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Japan’s First Moomin Theme Park Opens In Saitama And It’s Totally Addictive

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Two Rugby Fans Are Cycling from London to Tokyo for the 2019 World Cup

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For March 30-31

Savvy Tokyo

Adventures

One Fine Day In Fujisawa, A Destination For Culture And Nature Lovers

Savvy Tokyo

Learn

Tweet of the Week

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table