88-year-old woman hit, killed by car in Takamatsu

Police in Takamatsu, Kagawa Prefecture, on Sunday arrested a 46-year-old man on suspicion of reckless driving resulting in the death of an 88-year-old woman.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday. Kazuko Kamieda was crossing a road when she was struck by a vehicle driven by Masato Mukai, Fuji TV reported.

Kamieda was taken to hospital with severe head injuries and died about four hours later.

Police said Mukai, who stopped at the scene, said he took his eyes off the road just for a few seconds before he hit the woman.

Police said visibility was good at the time of the incident.

