crime

89-year-old man arrested for assaulting taxi driver, fleeing without paying fare

HIROSHIMA

Police in Eto, Hiroshima Prefecture, have arrested an 89-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting a taxi driver and refusing to pay the fare.

The incident occurred at around 12:40 a.m. on Saturday, TV Asahi reported. Police said that when the taxi stopped, Yukio Miura, who claims to have no fixed address, is accused of punching the 64-year-old male taxi driver in the face, saying "I'll kill you.” He then fled without paying the fare of 28,730 yen.

The taxi driver was not seriously injured.

Miura had got into the taxi in Hiroshima City and was traveling to the Mitako Port passenger terminal.

The taxi driver called police who found Miura walking alone near the scene of the incident, and subsequently arrested him.

Police said Miura has partially denied the allegation and quoted him as saying,"It's true I took a taxi, but I didn't hit the driver."

