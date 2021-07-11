89-year-old man arrested for attempted murder of son’s girlfriend

Police in Osaka on Sunday arrested an 89-year-old man on suspicion of attempting to kill his son’s 38-year-old girlfriend by hitting her head with a hammer.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 1:35 a.m. on Sunday, Sankei Shimbun reported. The suspect, Masatoshi Murasawa and his son, who is in his 50s, live together in Nishiyodogawa Ward. The victim had come to spend the night with Murasawa’s son. She and Murasawa had an argument, at which point Murasawa grabbed a hammer and started hitting the woman.

Police said the woman ran out onto the street and called for help. A passerby called 110. Police did not say where the woman's boyfriend was while all this was going on.

The victim was taken to hospital, but her injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

Police quoted Murasawa as saying he lost his temper and hit the woman with the hammer but didn’t think it was hard enough to kill her.

© Japan Today