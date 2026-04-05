89-year-old man dies after being arrested for biting woman in nature park

An 89-year-old man who was arrested for biting a woman at a nature park in Kawanishi City, Hyogo Prefecture, on Sunday, died after being taken into custody.
According to police, the man, who lived in Ikeda City, Osaka Prefecture, was arrested at 2 p.m. after he bit a 49-year-old woman on the arm during an argument at a cherry blossom viewing spot, TV Asahi reported.
Two police officers attempted to escort the man to a patrol car, but he sat down and refused to move. Due to the mountainous terrain, they put the man on a stretcher borrowed from the park management office, and carried him to the patrol car about 200 meters away.
Police said the man's face was pale and he appeared semi-conscious when he was placed in the patrol car, so his handcuffs were removed and he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead approximately 1 1/2 hours later.
Police said an autopsy will be held to determine the cause of death.© Japan Today
4 Comments
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Bulb_a_day_garlic
There is a suspicious gap in the narrative from "Man argues with woman" and "Man dies after being handcuffed." No doubt Osaka police will be turning to each other and saying "We don't know what happened".
Alongfortheride
Was the woman poisonous?
garypen
All signs point to yes.
Simian Lane
seems like he bit off more than he could chew