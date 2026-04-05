89-year-old man dies after being arrested for biting woman in nature park

An 89-year-old man who was arrested for biting a woman at a nature park in Kawanishi City, Hyogo Prefecture, on Sunday, died after being taken into custody.

According to police, the man, who lived in Ikeda City, Osaka Prefecture, was arrested at 2 p.m. after he bit a 49-year-old woman on the arm during an argument at a cherry blossom viewing spot, TV Asahi reported.

Two police officers attempted to escort the man to a patrol car, but he sat down and refused to move. Due to the mountainous terrain, they put the man on a stretcher borrowed from the park management office, and carried him to the patrol car about 200 meters away.

Police said the man's face was pale and he appeared semi-conscious when he was placed in the patrol car, so his handcuffs were removed and he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead approximately 1 1/2 hours later.

Police said an autopsy will be held to determine the cause of death.

© Japan Today