Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

89-year-old woman conned out of ¥9.3 million

0 Comments
SAITAMA

An 89-year-old woman who lives in Kawagoe City, Saitama Prefecture, was conned out of 9.3 million yen after receiving calls about financial trouble involving her youngest son, police said.

According to police, the woman received three phone calls since Oct 22, including one from a man claiming to be her youngest son, aged 51, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said it appears three men phoned the woman on different occasions.

The caller claiming to be her son told her: “Someone I’m indebted to had money from their contracted job stolen.”

Another caller claimed that her son was responsible for preparing half of the stolen money.

The woman handed cash to two men who visited her residence multiple times, claiming to be her son’s subordinates. The visits continued until Nov 16.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 51

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

12 Essential Japanese New Year’s Family Traditions

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For December 21-27

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tokyo’s Club Kids: The Avant-Garde of Gender-Bending Fashion and Drag

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #110: It’s All about Perspective

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

A Grand Tour of the Mitsuboshi Kaidou, Japan’s ‘Three-Star Road’

GaijinPot Blog

A Coronavirus Christmas: How Foreign Teachers are Coping Without Going Home for the Holidays

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Neutral Color Blankets To Fit Your Minimal Home Décor

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Our Favourite Beauty Products 2020: What We Found Out

Savvy Tokyo

Immerse Your Family in a Short-Term Rural Japanese Language Experience

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Starting Fresh: 5 Steps To Oosoji Like A Pro

Savvy Tokyo

Chiba

GaijinPot Travel