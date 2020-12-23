89-year-old woman conned out of ¥9.3 million

An 89-year-old woman who lives in Kawagoe City, Saitama Prefecture, was conned out of 9.3 million yen after receiving calls about financial trouble involving her youngest son, police said.

According to police, the woman received three phone calls since Oct 22, including one from a man claiming to be her youngest son, aged 51, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said it appears three men phoned the woman on different occasions.

The caller claiming to be her son told her: “Someone I’m indebted to had money from their contracted job stolen.”

Another caller claimed that her son was responsible for preparing half of the stolen money.

The woman handed cash to two men who visited her residence multiple times, claiming to be her son’s subordinates. The visits continued until Nov 16.

