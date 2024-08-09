89-year-old woman strangled to death at home in Chiba Prefecture

Police in Isumi City, Chiba Prefecture, said Friday that an 89-year-old woman found dead in her home this week, was strangled to death.

A security company contacted police at around 5 p.m. on Aug 6 and said that one of its employees visited the house of Shizuko Ishigami, who lived alone, because the sensor had not responded for a certain period of time, NHK reported. After getting no response, the company called police.

Police went to the house and found Ishigami lying face up in a bedroom on the second floor. A cooling towel was tightly wrapped around her neck. She was declared dead at the scene. Police said there were no signs of a struggle and no indication that anyone had broken into the house.

An autopsy revealed she had been strangled to death and she had been dead for about 24 hours before her body was found.

A woman in her 70s who lives near Ishigami's home told reporters: "She was not the type of person who would make anyone angry, so I can't believe this happened to her. I live alone, so I'm scared.”

