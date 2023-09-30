Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

8th person arrested over home invasion and robbery in May

TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of planning the robbery of an elderly woman in her house in May.

Police said Ryo Ito, whose occupation is unknown, is the 8th person to be arrested over the robbery which occurred at a home in Koto Ward on May 25, Kyodo News reported. Police believe Ito was the ringleader of the gang whom he recruited.

Some of the gang forced their way into the house of the woman in her 70s, while others acted as lookouts and another was a getaway car driver, police said. The gang roughed up the woman and forced her to hand over 2.4 million yen in cash and rings and necklaces worth about 3 million yen. The woman was not seriously injured.

Police said an analysis of the smartphones of some of the other gang members under arrest led them to Ito.

