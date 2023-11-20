9 injured after car plows into pedestrians in southwestern Japan

A minicar plowed into a group of pedestrians on a roadside in Fukuoka Prefecture on Tuesday morning, leaving nine people injured, including a high school student who was knocked temporarily unconscious and the vehicle's driver, police said.
The prefectural police arrested the driver, 66-year-old Susumu Nakamura, on suspicion of causing injury through negligent driving in the accident that was reported around 8:15 a.m. He was released for treatment after being arrested.
The minicar is believed to have veered onto the wrong side of the road before hitting the pedestrians and crashing into a wall where it came to a stop, according to the police.
Six other high school students were also treated at hospital as well as an adult male.
The accident occurred approximately 100 meters west of Umi Station on the JR Kashii Line, near an intersection without traffic lights.© KYODO
2 Comments
Login to comment
Derek Grebe
Don’t tell me: he confused the accelerator with the brake?
nandakandamanda
Let me guess. From the aftermarket wheels, speeding, and looking at a smart phone? Or a sudden illness? A simple lack of attention would not take him right across the road, surely. Horrible shock for the poor pedestrians, but luckily they all survived.
Dee
It should be mandatory for people over 65 to drive cars with collision alert systems and autonomous emergency braking. It's going to be necessary in Japan's future.
sakurasuki
That driver just to young to be considered senior driver in Japan. Bright day light 8:15 am just too early to make an excuse that the road was dark.
piskian
Hope everyone is coping ok.
Lucky noone was killed.