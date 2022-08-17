9 men sent to prosecutors over alleged orgy with high school girl

Kanagawa prefectural police have sent papers to the public prosecutor’s office on nine men who have been arrested on suspicion of violating the Child Welfare Act in 2020 by participating in an orgy at which a minor was present.

According to the allegations, the men engaged in sexual acts with a female high school student during an orgy party in June 2020 at a Tokyo hotel, Kyodo News reported. Participants were charged an entrance fee.

Police ended their investigation on Tuesday. The men include the orgy’s organizer, photographer, and paying participants, among them a Ground Self-Defense Force (GSDF) member, a doctor, Buddhist priest and teacher.

Police said the then-17-year-old girl was invited to the hotel in Tokyo’s Minato Ward and that she reportedly was unable to leave the room and forced to engage in sexual acts. Police allege the men knew she was a minor

Police said the organizer has held about 50 to 60 orgies in Tokyo and Osaka and recruited participants by posting information about the event on social networking sites (SNS).

