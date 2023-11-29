Newsletter Signup Register / Login
9-month-old girl being carried by mother dies after car backs into them at supermarket

MIYAZAKI

A 9-month-old girl who was being carried by her mother died after they were hit by a car reversing out of the parking lot of a supermarket in Miyazaki City on Wednesday.

Police have arrested the 72-year-old driver of the car, Masahito Kuroki, on suspicion of negligent driving resulting in death and injury, local media reported.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 11 a.m. at the Foodaly Kirishima supermarket. The mother, who is in her 30s, was carrying her daughter, Chihiru Tasaki, when they were hit by the car reversing out of its parking lane.

The mother and her daughter were taken to hospital where the daughter died about five hours later due to head injuries she sustained after falling from her mother’s arms. Her mother suffered an injury to her leg.

The parking lot was full at the time. Kuroki was quoted by police as saying he couldn’t see the woman walking behind his vehicle because of other cars parked beside him.

