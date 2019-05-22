Newsletter Signup Register / Login
9 teenage boys arrested for attacking, robbing 40-year-old man

TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested nine teenage boys for attacking a 40-year-old man and stealing his bag containing 13,000 yen in January.

According to police, the incident occurred as the man walked along a street in Minami-Naruse, Machida City, early on the morning of Jan 20, Sankei Shimbun reported. The nine boys, all aged 16 and employed as steelworkers, have admitted to the charge and said they had gone out oyaji-gari (hunting middle-aged or old men) because they wanted money “to have some fun.” 

One of the boys was quoted by police as saying he contacted eight of his friends on the messaging app Line and ordered them to split up to find the perfect candidate to attack.

The victim told police he was accosted as he walked home just before dawn. He said one of the gang accused him of deliberately ignoring them. Others then demand he leave his cash and “beat it.” The boys then surrounded the man and began to kick and punch him. 

After making off with their victim’s bag, the group of nine boys spent the stolen money at a family restaurant. 

Police said the man sustained minor injuries.

