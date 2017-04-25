Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

9-year-old boy in coma after being hit by truck; driver arrested

SAITAMA

Police in Koshigaya City, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 42-year-old truck driver after his vehicle hit a 9-year-old boy riding a bicycle on Wednesday afternoon. The boy remained in a coma on Thursday, Fuji TV reported.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 1:40 p.m. at a T-junction. The truck knocked the boy off his bicycle, leaving him with severe head injuries.

The driver, Mitsushi Hasegawa, called police immediately after the incident. Police said he has been charged with negligent driving resulting in injury. He was quoted as saying, "I wasn’t paying attention because it’s a street that normally doesn’t have many people walking or riding bikes along it."

There are no traffic lights at the T-junction.

© Japan Today

Please put a helmet on your beloved children if they're out riding a bicycle, I see too many young children riding around without them.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

