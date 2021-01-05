9-year-old boy pushing baby stroller hit and killed by car at intersection

A nine-year-old boy pushing a baby stroller was hit and killed by a car in Tokyo’s Setagaya Ward on Monday.

Police said the accident occurred at an intersection along Ring Road 8 at around 10 a.m., Fuji TV reported. The car, driven by Keita Wasan, 45, a, a self-employed worker from Kanagawa Prefecture, was making a left-hand turn when it hit the boy, Kota Mimura, who was heading home with his mother and two-year-old brother sitting inside the stroller. Kota’s mother and baby brother were not injured.

Police have arrested Wasan on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death. He was quoted as saying, “I thought there weren’t any pedestrians [at the time] and simply turned left.”

