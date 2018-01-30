9-year-old girl dies after pileup caused by senior driver

A 9-year-old girl died and four other schoolchildren were injured Tuesday in a multiple pileup caused by a 70-year-old driver in the western Japan prefecture of Okayama, police said.
In the pileup involving five vehicles, a light truck hit a group of schoolchildren after it was rear-ended by a car driven by Tomoko Shigemori, who was arrested on the spot on suspicion of causing the accident.
The girl identified as Yui Fujiwara was later pronounced dead and one of the other four children -- a 10-year-old boy -- sustained serious injuries in the accident that occurred at around 4 p.m., the police and firefighters said.
According to the police, the woman's car collided with a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction on a road in the city of Akaiwa before it hit the small truck causing it to turn upside down and mount the sidewalk. Two other vehicles also collided.
The children were among a group of third to sixth graders heading home together. They were not accompanied by any parents or teachers, the school said.© KYODO
Daniel Naumoff
As I understood the elderly female drove into the opposite direction road and stayed there for a while enough...
Please just start taking their licenses away. Each time I imagine the horror relatives have to deal with because of insecure elderly... I can't even... Your privilege to ride old for the lives of those young? Its not even your own fault, your mind starts deteriorating alongside the body. We cant even prosecute you properly! Just what even phantom guarantee are parents supposed to get this wont happen to their children next time...
Shumatsu_Samurai
Tragic.
Only thing I'll add is before anyone blames Japan as a whole for the actions of the older driver (without even knowing if he was negligent or not), lots of countries have issues with elderly drivers and finding ways to punish them. I remember in the UK there was even a case recently where an old man killed two people by dangerous driving and was just given a suspended sentence.
Disillusioned
70 is not really that old. Let’s not forget, the government wants people to work until they are 70. It’s most likely this woman has been a bad driver all her life. They really should stop singling our older drivers for persecution. They are only responsible for less than 10% of road fatalities. Tricks are responsible for nearly 50% of fatalities, but they are not singled out and persecuted.
Disillusioned
Trucks are responsible for 50% of fatalities. Aaaargh!
Alex Einz
65, take licenses away, those people are demented, health impaired and are the cause of most accidents on roads today in Japan.Enough! Just yesterday I nearly escaped from huge Merc driving erratically, when I caught up to him.. no surprise the guy belonged to nursing home and not a speeding car
maybeperhapsyes
Yearly medicals for over 60s is the fairest way. Not all elderly are dangerous. And it would be unfair on those to implement a blanket ban.
sir_bentley28
I would give my opinion about elderly drivers and what should be done about their DL, but I'm afraid it'll be removed again because its "off topic".
But I believe something should be done and rather quickish!
MarkX
I'm sorry to say, I cannot agree with many of you. If you live outside of a large metropolitan area, taking away their license is almost a death sentence. There is no public transportation, even taxis are not convenient and are expensive. Until some type of plan is thought through to deal with these elderly drivers, you cannot just take away their rights without having some safety net for them.
maybeperhapsyes
MarkX
Your logic is questionable. You talk about a death sentence for these people and yet many of these people are causing the death of innocents because of their bad driving.
So what's it to be? Their inconvenience, or more deaths due to their mental incapacity?
As I said...yearly examinations. And if you don't pass and live in a rural area, either move or do without a license. Harsh, but fair I'd say.
stocktrader
I don't think it will be much longer until AI self driving cars are common place or legally demanded.
kohakuebisu
What a sad story.
From a Japanese report I read, my guess is that the lady was trying to overtake the kei truck. The report said she hit someone coming the other way, and that this sent her back into the proper lane and into the kei truck from behind, with enough force to push it onto the pavement and into the kids. The report said there is a no overtaking line on that stretch of the road.
Why a 70 y.o. lady is in a hurry is anyone's guess, but her older husband was with her in the car.