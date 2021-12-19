Newsletter Signup Register / Login
90-year-old driver arrested for attempted murder after shoplifting suspect clings to his car

OKAYAMA

Police in Tsuyama, Okayama Prefecture, have arrested a 90-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he drove his car with a shoplifting suspect clinging to the hood. 

According to police reports, the driver, Eizaburo Fukushima, claims to have seen the man shoplifting at a supermarket at around 1:20 p.m. on Saturday, Sankei Shimbun reported. The incident unfolded in the supermarket parking lot after Fukushima followed the man out of the store and accused him of stealing.

As the argument continued, Fukushima got into his car and started to drive off. The 38-year-old shoplifting suspect clung to the hood and the side mirror for about 280 meters as Fukushima repeatedly stopped and started, trying to shake him off. The man sustained minor injuries to his leg.

Police quoted Fukushima as saying, “I got scared because the man was shouting, so I attempted to shake him off by driving my car. I did not attempt to kill him.”

Police said they are questioning the man about the shoplifting accusation.

It's not the old guys fault this psycho wouldn't let go.

9 ( +9 / -0 )

So much wrong on both parties here. The 90 year old should not drive, and he should not play supermarket security guard. And the other guy should not get physical after being wrongly or rightly accused. That the 90 year old got scared and tried to get away is actually understandable.

5 ( +7 / -2 )

Why a I more confused after reading this than before?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

90 yo man shouldn’t be following and accusing people.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

What’s a 90 year old man 1. driving at that age, and 2. trying to stop a shoplifter? Tell the supermarket guards and let them deal with it. They have insurance. If an accident happens outside the supermarket, the victim (legally) can sue (which is absurd in its own right).

Its not attempted murder. The shoplifter is as much to blame as the old man.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

A 90-year-old should consider he no longer may have the necessary reaction skills to operate any motorized vehicle, much less operating one with an aggravated ‘passenger’ on hood obstructing his view. Now, in the interest of public safety, perhaps the government will make that consideration for him?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Also, will there be a the followup story about the alleged ‘shoplifter’ and if he will, at least, be charged with violating the local ‘public nuisance’ laws for jumping on the hood of vehicle attempting to depart the scene of an altercation?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

