90-year-old driver arrested for attempted murder after shoplifting suspect clings to his car

Police in Tsuyama, Okayama Prefecture, have arrested a 90-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he drove his car with a shoplifting suspect clinging to the hood.

According to police reports, the driver, Eizaburo Fukushima, claims to have seen the man shoplifting at a supermarket at around 1:20 p.m. on Saturday, Sankei Shimbun reported. The incident unfolded in the supermarket parking lot after Fukushima followed the man out of the store and accused him of stealing.

As the argument continued, Fukushima got into his car and started to drive off. The 38-year-old shoplifting suspect clung to the hood and the side mirror for about 280 meters as Fukushima repeatedly stopped and started, trying to shake him off. The man sustained minor injuries to his leg.

Police quoted Fukushima as saying, “I got scared because the man was shouting, so I attempted to shake him off by driving my car. I did not attempt to kill him.”

Police said they are questioning the man about the shoplifting accusation.

