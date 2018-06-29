90-year-old man, 63-year-old daughter found dead in apparent murder-suicide

The bodies of a 90-year-old man and his 63-year-old daughter have been found dead in their home in Saitama city, in what police say was a probable murder-suicide.

According to police, a caregiver for the man found the bodies in their municipal housing unit in Kita Ward at around 11:40 a.m. Friday and called 119, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said the man was in the bathtub and the woman was lying on her bed. There were no signs of external injury on either body, nor were there any signs that someone may have broken into the home.

Police said an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death of the man and his daughter. However, they suspect the woman killed her father and then herself.

© Japan Today