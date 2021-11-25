Newsletter Signup Register / Login
90-year-old man arrested over wife’s death in fire

OSAKA

Police in Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 90-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 85-year-old wife by setting fire to their apartment.

According to police, Tatsuo Okamoto used a lighter to start a fire at the 4th-floor municipal apartment where he lived with his wife Reiko at around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Sankei Shimbun reported. The room in which Reiko was sleeping was completely destroyed by the fire.

A passerby called 110 after seeing smoke coming from one of the rooms.

Okamoto, who was taken to hospital suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning, was arrested on Wednesday. Police said he has admitted starting the fire but denied intending to kill his wife.

