Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

90-year-old man beaten to death in Gunma home

0 Comments
GUNMA

Police in Isesaki, Gunma Prefecture, said Friday that a 90-year-old man was beaten to death in his home.

According to police, the body of Tetsuo Arisaka, who lived alone, was found by a relative who visted his house at around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday. Local media quoted police as saying that Arisaka had been beaten about the head by a blunt instrument. He was declared dead at the scene.

Police said the house showed no signs of anyone having broken in, nor were any rooms ransacked.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 12-18

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Ikigai In Practice

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Camping in Japan: A Trip to Yamanashi

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Why is Japan called ‘Japan’ and not ‘Nihon?’

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Historical and Quirky Places to Visit in Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Fiery Bouquets: Exploring Japan’s Fall Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

It’s Time To Talk About No-Mask Anxiety

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 19-25

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

Choosing your own bicycle in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

6 Jobs in Japan for Engineers, Marketers and Finance Pros

GaijinPot Blog