90-year-old man beaten to death in Gunma home

Police in Isesaki, Gunma Prefecture, said Friday that a 90-year-old man was beaten to death in his home.

According to police, the body of Tetsuo Arisaka, who lived alone, was found by a relative who visted his house at around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday. Local media quoted police as saying that Arisaka had been beaten about the head by a blunt instrument. He was declared dead at the scene.

Police said the house showed no signs of anyone having broken in, nor were any rooms ransacked.

