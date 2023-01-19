90-year-old woman beaten to death at home

A 90-year-old woman was found beaten to death at her home in Komae, Tokyo, on Thursday.
Kinuyo Oshio was found by police and members of her family in the basement of the three-story house at around 5:20 p.m. Thursday, Kyodo News reported. Her wrists were tied together with a zip band and she had been beaten about the head. She was declared dead at the scene.
Oshio lived with her son, his wife and their two adult children. All four of them had left the house at around 8 a.m. to go to work, leaving Oshio at home alone.
Police said the first and second floors and basement of the house had been ransacked but did not say if anything had been stolen.
Police said that on Thursday afternoon, they received a call from Chiba police, saying that a message on the smartphone of a man arrested on Jan 12 for another robbery indicated that Oshio's house was being targeted. Police contacted members of Oshio's family and went to the house.
Police believe Oshio's murder may have been carried out by the same gang that has been responsible for a series of robberies of houses in the Kanto region since December. They said street surveillance camera footage showed several people in the vicinity of the house during the day.© Japan Today
virusrex
Heartbreaking when I saw it on the news last night, at least according to the report they already caught someone that is related to the crime, hopefully this will lead to the arrest and punishment of the criminals soon.
Hakman
I'm generally not wild about capital punishment, but in this case I'd make an exception when the murderer is arrested, tried, and convicted.
The right to life, while in principle is had by all human beings, is not absolute -- and anyone who would carry out such a brutal murder of a defenseless elderly person has, in my book at least, forfeited their right to life.
So, once convicted, they should be given the death penalty and given a certain amount of time to make their peace with God if they so choose.
Again, they've forfeited their right to life and society has a right to protect itself from such murderers.
And please, none of this "it's not a deterrent" nonsense. By that logic, life imprisonment isn't a deterrent either -- because in places where that is the maximum penalty, murders still happen.
Tim Sullivan
Deeply shocking. The sort of crime that is common in third world countries like the Philippines or Brazil. Japan is going down the plughole.
Fighto!
I hope and pray the entire gang responsible for this cowardly murder are caught and hung. They have forfeited the right to be fed, sheltered and live.
Rest in Peace to the poor lady. After raising children and grandchildren, this is the most brutal and unfair ending of life imaginable.
enmaai
@Tim Sullivan
Not just third world countries, its also common in usa.