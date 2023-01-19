90-year-old woman beaten to death at home

A 90-year-old woman was found beaten to death at her home in Komae, Tokyo, on Thursday.

Kinuyo Oshio was found by police and members of her family in the basement of the three-story house at around 5:20 p.m. Thursday, Kyodo News reported. Her wrists were tied together with a zip band and she had been beaten about the head. She was declared dead at the scene.

Oshio lived with her son, his wife and their two adult children. All four of them had left the house at around 8 a.m. to go to work, leaving Oshio at home alone.

Police said the first and second floors and basement of the house had been ransacked but did not say if anything had been stolen.

Police said that on Thursday afternoon, they received a call from Chiba police, saying that a message on the smartphone of a man arrested on Jan 12 for another robbery indicated that Oshio's house was being targeted. Police contacted members of Oshio's family and went to the house.

Police believe Oshio's murder may have been carried out by the same gang that has been responsible for a series of robberies of houses in the Kanto region since December. They said street surveillance camera footage showed several people in the vicinity of the house during the day.

