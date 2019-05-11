91-year-old driver who hit pedestrians killing one, gets suspended sentence

A 91-year-old driver who ran a red light and hit four pedestrians, killing one of them, in Chigasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, last year, has been sentenced to three years, suspended for five years.

The Yokohama District Court handed down the ruling Friday against Kumiko Saito who was convicted of dangerous driving resulting in death, Fuji TV reported. Her driver’s license was also revoked.

The court heard that in December 2017, Saito, then 90, had passed a cognitive function test and renewed her driver's license in March 2018.

At around 10:55 a.m. on May 28, Saito drove her car from an auto repair garage. She slowed down as she approached a crossing at an intersection but couldn't stop in time before hitting people on the crossing. Witnesses said the traffic light for the crossing was green at the time.

A 57-year-old woman was killed and three others were hospitalized.

