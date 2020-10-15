91-year-old man arrested over hit-and-run incident

A 91-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in injury after he hit two 8-year-old boys while driving a minitruck in Mamurogawa, Yamagata Prefecture, and then kept going.

According to police, Masakazu Sato, a former town council member, was driving along National Route 344 at around 3:30 p.m. on Oct 13 when he hit the children who were heading home after school at an intersection, Sankei Shimbun reported.

The children suffered head injuries and were taken to hospital where doctors said their condition was stable.

Sato was quoted by police as saying he stopped his vehicle after the incident but he thought the kids were OK, so he left the scene.

