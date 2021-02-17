Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

91-year-old man fatally stabbed at home; son arrested

0 Comments
CHIBA

Police in Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 59-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 91-year-old father at their home on Tuesday.

According to police, Sho Mineshima stabbed his father Kei in the back several times between 9 a.m. and 12:15 p.m., Sankei Shimbun reported. When the victim's wife, who had been out with a friend, returned home, she found her husband covered in blood, and called 119. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The woman told police her son was home at the time but he left the house before the police arrived. A blood-stained knife was found at the scene.

Police said the son was found later Tuesday at a relative's house in another prefecture.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Beyond ‘I Love You’: 5 Tips For Navigating Romance in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

The Best TV Shows in Japan to Study Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Toyama

GaijinPot Travel

Advance Your Career with a Business Degree from Doshisha University

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #118: 5 Easy Chocolate Recipes For Valentine’s Day

GaijinPot Blog

Relationships

Celebrating Valentine’s Day in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route

GaijinPot Travel

Everything You Need to Know About Valentine’s Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 15-21

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Matsumoto City: Discover The Historical ‘Mitsuboshi Kaidou’

GaijinPot Blog