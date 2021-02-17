91-year-old man fatally stabbed at home; son arrested

Police in Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 59-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 91-year-old father at their home on Tuesday.

According to police, Sho Mineshima stabbed his father Kei in the back several times between 9 a.m. and 12:15 p.m., Sankei Shimbun reported. When the victim's wife, who had been out with a friend, returned home, she found her husband covered in blood, and called 119. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The woman told police her son was home at the time but he left the house before the police arrived. A blood-stained knife was found at the scene.

Police said the son was found later Tuesday at a relative's house in another prefecture.

