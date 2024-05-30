91-year-old woman beaten to death; son, grandson arrested

Police in Himeji, Hyogo Prefecture, have arrested a 69-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 91-year-old mother at their home last year. The man’s 36-year-old son has also been arrested.

Police said Kazuyoshi Oi and his son Ryota have admitted beating Kazuyoshi’s mother Fujiko by punching her in the face and other parts of her body last October, broadcaster NTV reported.

Oi was quoted by police as saying,"I got angry because she was making a lot of noise.”

Police said that after beating Fujiko, Oi called 119 to report that his mother had died. Fujiko was declared dead at the scene. When police noticed multiple bruises on her body, they questioned Oi and his son.

Five people, including Fujiko's husband, lived in the house. Oi’s 63-year-old wife, Kikuyo, has also been arrested after she admitted binding Fujiko’s ankles with a towel.

A neighbor told local media that the family seemed very close and actively participated in neighborhood association activities.

© Japan Today