 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

91-year-old woman beaten to death; son, grandson arrested

0 Comments
HIMEJI, Hyogo

Police in Himeji, Hyogo Prefecture, have arrested a 69-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 91-year-old mother at their home last year. The man’s 36-year-old son has also been arrested.

Police said Kazuyoshi Oi and his son Ryota have admitted beating Kazuyoshi’s mother Fujiko by punching her in the face and other parts of her body last October, broadcaster NTV reported.

Oi was quoted by police as saying,"I got angry because she was making a lot of noise.”  

Police said that after beating Fujiko, Oi called 119 to report that his mother had died. Fujiko was declared dead at the scene. When police noticed multiple bruises on her body, they questioned Oi and his son.  

Five people, including Fujiko's husband, lived in the house. Oi’s 63-year-old wife, Kikuyo, has also been arrested after she admitted binding Fujiko’s ankles with a towel.

A neighbor told local media that the family seemed very close and actively participated in neighborhood association activities.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

NordVPN x Japan Today Premium Accounts Giveaway

Join the giveaway for a chance to win 1 year free subscription to NordVPN "Plus" + Nord Pass!

Join Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How to Clean Your Japanese Air Conditioner

GaijinPot Blog

Imori Pond

GaijinPot Travel

Photo Hair Removal in Japan: My Experience

Savvy Tokyo

Tutoring Classes for International School Students in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Haruki Murakami Library

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Learning Japanese Tea Ceremony as a Foreigner

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Chiyoda Line

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

Furikomi: A Step by Step Guide to Bank Transfers in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Work

Understanding Japanese Unemployment Insurance

GaijinPot Blog

10 Tattoo-Friendly Onsen in Kansai

GaijinPot Blog