crime

91-year-old woman found dead in home; eldest daughter and son killed at nearby railroad crossing

KAWASAKI

A 91-year-old woman was found dead in her house in Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Monday. Police said Tuesday that the cause of death was asphyxiation.

According to police, the body of Saeko Haraguchi was found on her futon at around 12:20. p.m. Monday by police and firefighters, TV Asahi reported. There were no signs of a break-in and the front door and windows were locked.

At around 11:40 p.m. that night, Haraguchi’s 59-year-old daughter and her 56-year-old son, who lived with her, were hit and killed by a train at a railroad crossing near JR Shukugawara Station, about 2 kilometers away from their home.

A suicide note was left at the scene and police believe they killed their mother.

Their mother’s body was found after an acquaintance of the daughter contacted police to say her friend had gone missing.

