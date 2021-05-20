91-year-old woman in wheelchair dies after being pushed down stairs

Police in Himeji, Hyogo Prefecture, have arrested an 87-year-old man on suspicion of murder after he pushed a 91-year-old woman in a wheelchair down a flight of stairs on Friday night.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7 p.m. Friday at a residence for elderly people, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the suspect is accused of pushing Sachiko Matsuo down the stairs from the second floor.

An employee of the facility heard the noise and called 119. Matsuo was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead due to a severe head injury.

Surveillance camera footage at the faulty showed the man pushing the wheelchair down the stairs. He also lives at the facility, on the same floor as Matsuo.

Police said the suspect, whose name hasn’t been released, has denied intent to kill the woman but gave no reason for his act.

© Japan Today