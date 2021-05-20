Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

91-year-old woman in wheelchair dies after being pushed down stairs

5 Comments
HYOGO

Police in Himeji, Hyogo Prefecture, have arrested an 87-year-old man on suspicion of murder after he pushed a 91-year-old woman in a wheelchair down a flight of stairs on Friday night.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7 p.m. Friday at a residence for elderly people, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the suspect is accused of pushing Sachiko Matsuo down the stairs from the second floor. 

An employee of the facility heard the noise and called 119. Matsuo was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead due to a severe head injury.

Surveillance camera footage at the faulty showed the man pushing the wheelchair down the stairs. He also lives at the facility, on the same floor as Matsuo.

Police said the suspect, whose name hasn’t been released, has denied intent to kill the woman but gave no reason for his act.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

5 Comments
Login to comment

Elder abuse by an elderly person? Sad way to go.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Another one?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Love affair?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

We dont know the details. Might very well be dementia.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

If your in a care home you are either a) disabled, b) doolally, or c) a combination of both.

Odds on that this old guy has gone tonto like the octogenarian Japanese guy who pushed a woman in front of a London Underground train. They diagnosed him with paranoid schizophrenia.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Joshiryoku: How Is Girl Power Defined In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 10-16

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 17-23

Savvy Tokyo

Food Allergies and Dietary Restrictions in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Chugoku

GaijinPot Travel

How to Self Sponsor Your Work Visa

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters From Japan: “Kink Shaming Boyfriend”

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Five Incredible 100 Yen Store Buys for Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Savvy Spotlight

Hitomi Nomura, The Tartan-Loving Kilt-Maker From Gifu

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #131: Noto’s Giant Squid Statue Is Not Alone

GaijinPot Blog

Shikoku

GaijinPot Travel