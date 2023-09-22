Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

91-year-old man referred to prosecutors over hit-and-run of dog

0 Comments
NAGOYA

A 91-year-old driver has been referred to prosecutors for allegedly being involved in a hit-and-run accident that killed a small dog in Nagoya in July.

It is unusual for a case to be filed for an accident involving a pet and is seen as a reflection of the police's view that the man could have also potentially hit a 6-year-old girl who was walking the dog when the incident occurred.

The man is suspected of hitting the dog after driving through a red light at an intersection in the Aichi Prefecture city on the afternoon of July 28 as the child was walking the dog over a pedestrian crossing. He allegedly failed to report the incident to the police.

The suspect has admitted to the allegations, according to police.

The 3-year-old male Pomeranian, named Asahi, died soon after being taken to an animal hospital, the girl's family said.

Prefectural police say that the man did not seem to have symptoms of dementia and told investigators he had not realized that he had caused an accident until the police began questioning him.

"I did not look ahead," they quoted him as saying.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

driving through a red light

This is normal behavior here.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

The Best Breakfast in Tokyo from Cheap to Fancy

GaijinPot Blog

Arita Ceramics Fair

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Sep. 18–24

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Cautionary Kappa Folktales and Modern Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Ureshino Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Daisendaki Falls

GaijinPot Travel

What Your Child Should Know Before Entering Japanese Elementary School

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Where To Find Art Supplies In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Mobal is Your Lifeline for SIM Cards in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Train Kanji To Know When Commuting

GaijinPot Blog

How Do Compound Kanji Make Japanese Idioms?

GaijinPot Blog