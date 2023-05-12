Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

914 child mistreatment cases reported at nurseries in April-December 2022

4 Comments
TOKYO

A total of 914 child mistreatment cases were reported at nurseries nationwide between April and December of 2022, including 90 deemed as abuse, a government survey that for the first time scrutinized all municipal governments showed Friday.

The survey by the Children and Families Agency, set up in April, sheds light on the serious situation surrounding the safety of children at nurseries and adds pressure on local authorities to take action to prevent incidents that could cause children physical or psychological harm.

The poll was conducted following the arrest in December of three women who used to work as teachers at a nursery school in Shizuoka Prefecture for alleged repeated instances of abuse, a high-profile incident that led to revelations of several similar cases in Japan.

In the case in Susono, Shizuoka, teachers mistreated toddlers with one boy being held upside down by his feet, according to the city government.

As each child care facility judges mistreatment cases differently, the government compiled a new guideline outlining cases that are considered abuse.

The government is also considering a law revision to oblige child care facilities to report a case of abuse to the local government.

"I want to realize the law revision swiftly," Masanobu Ogura, minister in charge of policies related to children, told a press conference on Friday.

Facilities for people with disabilities and nursing homes are already obliged by law to report cases of abuse by their staff to local governments.

The poll asked all cities, towns and villages across the country if they have received reports from nurseries regarding cases such as teachers verbally threatening children or being violent.

According to the survey, respondents conducted fact-finding probes on 1,492 cases and confirmed that 914 amounted to incidents of mistreatment, including 90 that were recognized as abuse involving children being shaken or hurt in other ways.

By prefecture, Tokyo reported the most such cases at 173, followed by Gifu in central Japan at 79 and Kanagawa Prefecture, neighboring Tokyo, at 65.

As for abuse cases, Tokyo logged the most at 24, with Shizuoka the second most at 19 and Aichi Prefecture in central Japan the third at 10.

The poll also showed that only 9.5 percent of the municipal governments reported mistreatment cases to the prefectural governments and 27.8 percent of them did so regarding abuse incidents.

By contrast, a separate survey by the agency asking 21,649 child care facilities nationwide showed that 15,757, or 73 percent, answered "child mistreatment cases were zero," while 82, or 0.4 percent, said they had at least 31 cases.

The large disparity between the facilities suggests they judge what constitutes a case of child mistreatment differently.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

4 Comments
Login to comment

And imagine how many didnt get into official statistics.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

windowdress to "take action to prevent incidents that could cause children physical or psychological harm."

a... possible...contributor, to the number of jookies and jay jays running rampant, with pappy Ed 209s in tow.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

"A total of 914 child mistreatment cases were reported at nurseries nationwide"

WOW.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

That’s where it all starts. “The nail that stands up must be hammered down.” No doubt all these cases of abuse came about from little kids being little kids and failing to conform by expressing their individuality.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Moving Season: Ohikkoshi with Kids in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

How To Rent Bikes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

health

Japanese Superfoods: Natto

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo

Tokyo Tacos: 5 Great Mexican Restaurants in The City

GaijinPot Blog

Ume Leftovers: 5 Delicious Possibilities

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For May 8 – 14

Savvy Tokyo

Moving Made Easy: A Checklist for Moving to a New Apartment in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Yaegaki Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

5 YouTube Channels to Watch for Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Take Me Out to the Ball Game: A Primer for the Nippon Professional Baseball Season

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Fragrances for Spring/Summer 2023

Savvy Tokyo