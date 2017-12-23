92-year-old man arrested for killing son with hammer

Police in Fukuya, Saitama Prefecture, said Sunday they have arrested a 92-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 65-year-old son by hitting his head several times with a hammer.

According to police, Ichiro Tajima killed his son Eiichi at their house at around 5 p.m. Saturday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Tajima has admitted to the charge.

Police said the son was apparently drunk when he returned home and fell down after entering the house. At that point, Tajima hit him several times with a hammer and then called 110. The son was taken to hospital where he died about three hours later,

Tajima was quoted by police as saying he had become exasperated with his son’s attitude toward life recently.

Police said Tajima had consulted them in May of 2016 about trouble he was having with his son.

© Japan Today