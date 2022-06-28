Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

92-year-old man found dead at home in Sendai; son stabbed

1 Comment
SENDAI

Police in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, said a 92-year-old man was found dead at his home and his son was lying nearby, bleeding from a knife wound.

According to police, a relative of Takashi Shoji found him collapsed inside his residence at around 10 a.m. on Tuesday and called 119, Kyodo News reported. Shoji was confirmed dead at the scene. An autopsy revealed that the cause of death was asphyxiation.

Furthermore, the relative found Shoji’s son, who is in his 50s, with a knife wound to his neck. He was rushed to hospital where doctors said his wound was not life-threatening.

Police said Shoji and his son lived alone in the house and that they will wait until the son recovers before questioning him about his father’s death. Police said they retrieved a bloodstained knife near Shoji's son. There was no evidence of a struggle within the room where the two men were found.

1 Comment
Very sad, no matter what the outcome is

0 ( +0 / -0 )

