crime

92-year-old resident of nursing home beaten to death

2 Comments
TOKYO

A 92-year-old woman died after being beaten in the nursing home where she lived in Tokyo, police said Saturday, adding they are looking for a male employee of the facility who has gone missing.

According to police, Yoko Yamanobe was found lying on her side in her bed, bleeding from a head wound at around 7:20 a.m. on Friday at the nursing home in Kita Ward, Kyodo News reported. A care worker called 110 and Yamanobe was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the elderly woman had been beaten about the head and her face has bruises on it.

Police said a man in his 50s, who worked at the care facility and was on duty Thursday night, did not show up for work on Friday and his whereabouts are unknown.

2 Comments
Violence in Japanese nursing homes is becoming more prevalent. I would surmise that the shortage of staff means that they need to hire “unsuitable” individuals.

Old peoples homes/nursing homes are the last place on earth you would want to spend your last days, all too many are vile places run more for profit than the people incarcerated in them.

