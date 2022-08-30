92-year-old woman found strangled to death; son in coma

A 92-year-old woman has died and her 59-year-old son is in a coma after they were found at their home in Tokyo on Monday. Police believe the son killed his bedridden mother and then tried to kill himself.

A doctor visited the home in Katsushika Ward at around 10:10 a.m. Monday and saw a note pinned to the door, which read “Please call the police. I am sorry,” Kyodo News reported.

The doctor called police who found the woman, Fusako Maehara, lying on her bed in a room on the first floor. Police said she had been strangled to death.

Maehara’s son was found unconscious in another room. He was taken to hospital where doctors said he had taken an overdose of sleeping pills. He remained a in coma on Tuesday.

Police said the son had been his mother’s primary caregiver and believe he killed his mother because he was worn out from looking after her.

Police said they will wait until the son recovers before questioning him.

