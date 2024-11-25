93-year-old driver in high-profile fatal Tokyo crash dies in prison

A 93-year-old former top bureaucrat who was serving a sentence for a high-profile 2019 Tokyo car accident that left two people dead has died in prison, apparently of natural causes, a source close to the matter said Monday.

Kozo Iizuka, a former chief of the now-defunct Agency of Industrial Science and Technology, died last month around three years into his five-year term.

According to the Tokyo District Court ruling, Iizuka ran a red light after mistaking the gas pedal for the brake, hitting and killing Mana Matsunaga, 31, and her 3-year-old daughter Riko, who were cycling through a crosswalk in Tokyo's Ikebukuro area on April 19, 2019. Nine others were injured in the incident.

He was also later ordered by the court to pay around 140 million yen to bereaved family members of the accident. The ruling was finalized in September 2021.

Takuya Matsunaga, the 38-year-old husband and father of the victims, who campaigned to seek severe punishment for Iizuka and has been engaged in road safety activism, expressed condolences on X.

"As a society, we should not continue to criticize him, but learn from his experiences and together consider a path to avoid a tragedy like this happening again," he wrote.

The incident stirred debate on preventing accidents involving older drivers in graying Japan, and prompted many drivers of advanced years to give up their licenses.

© KYODO