93-year-old man arrested after trying to kill patient sharing same hospital room

Police in Kanoji, Kagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 93-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he strangled an 85-year-old male patient who shared his hospital room.

According to police, Kozo Miyoshi, who lives in Mitoyo, Kagawa Prefecture, strangled the victim at around 1 p.m. on Monday, local media reported Tuesday. Staff were able to stop Miyoshi before he could kill the victim who is currently unconscious and in critical condition,

Police said Miyoshi has admitted to the charge but has so far given no motive.

