crime

93-year-old man found stabbed to death at home in Akita Prefecture

AKITA

Police in Daisen City, Akita Prefecture, have launched a murder investigation after a 93-year-old man was found stabbed to death at his home on Monday.

According to police, a woman called 110 just after 1 p.m. to report that she had returned home and found her husband, Fujiyoshi Shindo, collapsed and bleeding extensively from several parts of his body, TV Asahi reported. Police said Shindo was confirmed dead at the scene.

At first, police initially thought that Shindoi had been attacked by a bear, but an autopsy revealed the cause of death to be hemorrhagic shock due to multiple stab wounds.

Shindo lived with his wife, 80, and eldest son, 51.

The house is in a mountainous area in the western part of Daisen City.

