97-year-old man gets suspended sentence for dangerous driving resulting in death, injury

The Fukushima District Court has sentenced a 97-year-old man to three years in prison, suspended for five years, after he was found guilty of dangerous driving resulting in death and injury.

The ruling was handed down Wednesday against Kuniyoshi Namishio, Fukushima TV reported. According to the ruling, Namishio lost control of his minivehicle at around 4:45 p.m. on Nov 19 last year and hit a woman pedestrian, Hitomi Kawamura, 42, on the sidewalk. Namishio steered his car back onto the street and crashed into three other vehicles waiting at traffic lights.

Kawamura died later in hospital. Four women in the three cars Namishio hit sustained minor injuries.

Prosecutors said Namishio's car went dozens of meters along the sidewalk at a speed of 60 kilometers per hour with no signs of the brakes having been applied.

When he last renewed his driver's license, he did not show any problems on dementia tests, local media reported.

