crime

97-year-old man indicted for dangerous driving resulting in death, injury

FUKUSHIMA

Prosecutors in Fukushima have indicted a 97-year-old man on a charge of dangerous driving resulting in death and injury after his minivehicle hit a woman pedestrian, then crashed into three other cars last month. The woman died and four women in the other vehicles were injured.

According to the indictment, Kuniyoshi Namishio lost control of his minvehicle at around 4:45 p.m. on Nov 19, Kyodo News reported. The vehicle hit Hitomi Kawamura, 42, on the sidewalk. Namishio steered his car back onto the street and crashed into three other vehicles waiting at the traffic lights. 

Kawamura died later in hospital. The other four women sustained minor injuries.

Prosecutors said Namishio's car went dozens of meters along the sidewalk at a speed of 60 kilometers per hour with no signs of the brakes having been applied.

When he last renewed his driver's license, he did not show any problems on dementia tests, local media reported.

97?, 97 what the hell was he doing driving. Obviously a confused incapable operator of machinery. But to supplement his pension he might need to work?, need to drive. In the 3rd biggest economy a 97 yo should not need to drive or work, unless poverty is a driving force.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

