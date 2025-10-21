 Japan Today
crime

99-year-old man in Gifu fined for driving in wrong direction, crashing

GIFU

A 99-year-old man was fined 300,000 yen after driving in the wrong direction on an expressway in central Japan and severely injuring another driver when he crashed headfirst into an oncoming car, according to police.

The elderly man was fined on Oct 15 for causing bodily injury through negligence after hitting a car driven by a 41-year-old man in a tunnel on the Chuo Expressway in Gifu Prefecture on June 11.

The man, who had been driving in the direction of Nagoya, made a U-turn at a space used to attach or detach chains on tires located near the exit of the tunnel, before driving on the wrong side of the road toward Nagano for around 3.7 kilometers.

The case was referred to prosecutors in July before he was ordered to pay a fine.

The number of traffic accidents in Japan involving elderly drivers has been on the rise as the country's population ages. In response, police are calling on elderly people, especially those with a diminished capacity to drive, to voluntarily return their driver's licenses.

3 Comments
We all age and decline at different rates but nobody should be driving at 99 years old. What were his family members thinking?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

He should not have had a valid driver's license at 99 years of age, without exception. I hope he was just fined but also lost his license if he actually had one. If he was driving without a license, he should be jailed.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Ban this reckless old man for life from ever driving any vehicle. Confiscate every vehicle he owns and sell them - the government keeping all proceeds. Fine him massively too. He could easily have killed an innocent person.

I just hope the injured man can fully recover.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

