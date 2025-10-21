99-year-old man in Gifu fined for driving in wrong direction, crashing

A 99-year-old man was fined 300,000 yen after driving in the wrong direction on an expressway in central Japan and severely injuring another driver when he crashed headfirst into an oncoming car, according to police.

The elderly man was fined on Oct 15 for causing bodily injury through negligence after hitting a car driven by a 41-year-old man in a tunnel on the Chuo Expressway in Gifu Prefecture on June 11.

The man, who had been driving in the direction of Nagoya, made a U-turn at a space used to attach or detach chains on tires located near the exit of the tunnel, before driving on the wrong side of the road toward Nagano for around 3.7 kilometers.

The case was referred to prosecutors in July before he was ordered to pay a fine.

The number of traffic accidents in Japan involving elderly drivers has been on the rise as the country's population ages. In response, police are calling on elderly people, especially those with a diminished capacity to drive, to voluntarily return their driver's licenses.

