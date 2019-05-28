Abe says he is outraged over stabbing rampage

Police officers work at the scene where a man went on a stabbing rampage in Kawasaki on Tuesday.

By Mari Yamaguchi and Jae Hong

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday described a fatal stabbing spree in Kawasaki as harrowing, adding that he is outraged and will take all necessary measures for children's safety.

Authorities said a man carrying a knife in each hand attacked schoolgirls and some adults waiting at a bus stop, wounding 16 people and leaving three dead, including himself.

Abe said: "It was an extremely harrowing incident in which many small children were victimized, and I feel strong resentment... I will take all possible measures to protect the safety of children."

The attack occurred as Abe hosted U.S. President Donald Trump.

The schoolgirls were lined up at a bus stop near Noborito Park when a man in his 50s began slashing them with knives. City officials, quoting police, said that the suspect was captured but died from a self-inflicted cut to the neck.

Masami Arai, an official at the Kawasaki city office, said 16 people, most of them schoolgirls at a local Catholic school, were injured and three others, including the attacker, were believed killed. Arai said three of the injuries were serious and 13 others were not life-threatening.

Kanagawa prefectural police only confirmed the death of sixth-grade schoolgirl Hanako Kuribayashi, 11, from Tokyo. Hospital officials at a televised news conference confirmed the 11-year-old's death as well as that of a 39-year-old man, saying both of them had been slashed in the head, chest and face.

Separately, doctors at St Marianna University School of Medicine, said the suspect, a man in his 50s, died at the hospital after being brought in from the crime scene with neck injuries.

Most of the victims attended Caritas Gakuen, a well-known private school founded by Soeurs de la Charite de Quebec, an organization of Catholic nuns in Quebec City in Canada.

All but two adult victims are in elementary school, according to city and hospital officials, and their ages are believed to be from 6 to 12. The school runs from elementary through high school.

A witness told the Mainichi newspaper that he heard children shrieking after walking past a bus. He said that when he turned around, he saw a man wielding a knife in each hand, screaming "I will kill you!" and several children were on the ground.

NHK, citing police, said that a bus driver told officials that a man holding a knife in each hand walked toward the bus and started slashing children, then the attacker ran away when the driver yelled at him, "What are you doing?" then cut himself. NHK also interviewed a witness who said he saw the suspect trying to force his way onto a bus. A third witness said he saw a school boy with scratches on his face, hands and legs, sitting on the ground of a parking lot, looking frightened.

The attacker's identity and motive weren't immediately known.

Television footage showed emergency workers giving first aid to people inside an orange tent set up on the street, and police and other officials carrying the injured to ambulances.

