Abe says he is outraged over stabbing rampage

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday described a fatal stabbing spree in Kawasaki as harrowing, adding that he is outraged and will take all necessary measures for children's safety.
Authorities said a man carrying a knife in each hand attacked schoolgirls and some adults waiting at a bus stop, wounding 16 people and leaving three dead, including himself.
Abe said: "It was an extremely harrowing incident in which many small children were victimized, and I feel strong resentment... I will take all possible measures to protect the safety of children."
The attack occurred as Abe hosted U.S. President Donald Trump.
The schoolgirls were lined up at a bus stop near Noborito Park when a man in his 50s began slashing them with knives. City officials, quoting police, said that the suspect was captured but died from a self-inflicted cut to the neck.
Masami Arai, an official at the Kawasaki city office, said 16 people, most of them schoolgirls at a local Catholic school, were injured and three others, including the attacker, were believed killed. Arai said three of the injuries were serious and 13 others were not life-threatening.
Kanagawa prefectural police only confirmed the death of sixth-grade schoolgirl Hanako Kuribayashi, 11, from Tokyo. Hospital officials at a televised news conference confirmed the 11-year-old's death as well as that of a 39-year-old man, saying both of them had been slashed in the head, chest and face.
Separately, doctors at St Marianna University School of Medicine, said the suspect, a man in his 50s, died at the hospital after being brought in from the crime scene with neck injuries.
Most of the victims attended Caritas Gakuen, a well-known private school founded by Soeurs de la Charite de Quebec, an organization of Catholic nuns in Quebec City in Canada.
All but two adult victims are in elementary school, according to city and hospital officials, and their ages are believed to be from 6 to 12. The school runs from elementary through high school.
A witness told the Mainichi newspaper that he heard children shrieking after walking past a bus. He said that when he turned around, he saw a man wielding a knife in each hand, screaming "I will kill you!" and several children were on the ground.
NHK, citing police, said that a bus driver told officials that a man holding a knife in each hand walked toward the bus and started slashing children, then the attacker ran away when the driver yelled at him, "What are you doing?" then cut himself. NHK also interviewed a witness who said he saw the suspect trying to force his way onto a bus. A third witness said he saw a school boy with scratches on his face, hands and legs, sitting on the ground of a parking lot, looking frightened.
The attacker's identity and motive weren't immediately known.
Television footage showed emergency workers giving first aid to people inside an orange tent set up on the street, and police and other officials carrying the injured to ambulances.
Yubaru
Fine, but just what are you going to do? If it's like the law about disciplining children, then do us all a favor and dont waste our time with needless gestures.
Something concrete! Yet I highly doubt that you even realize that you yourself are at the roots of the problem!
jcapan
Yubaru, out of curiosity, what could he/his government do to protect children from every nutter with a knife? And also how is he at the root of the problem? Care to expand. I mean, I loathe most everything Abe stands for too, but I fail to see how he could have prevented this, barring mass institutionalization or a national mobilization of mental health practitcioners.
Drako
I have had 4 comments deleted by the moderator because I said I would do my best in this situation to try to save as many people as possible, and even give my own life to stop the attacker. I don't think I would help the moderator though✌
Chip Star
Tragic. My condolences to the friends and families of all injured and all killed.
zichi
Sadly it also ruins his and Trump media parade which has quickly moved on to this very tragic story.
Belrick
Abe can do nothing to curb this other than enforce draconian security measures, and let's face it, Japan just doesn't have the manpower or finances to do it!
skotmanforyou
What is Abe going to do about it? Nothing and nobody can stop a nuthead if he wants to go on a rampage. These people are beyond any treatment and a menace to society. What do you do with cockroaches?
Alex Einz
why attacker is not named? or described ? something is fishy.
Yubaru
The break down in society stems from a lack of economic growth, stable income, and lack of viable employment opportunities.
Abenomics has made companies richer, but it has not helped the average person on the street, who have seen their real income get smaller, and forces far too many to work longer in positions that have to potential to grow in.
Euro Dude
This is again very sad and regretable.
Why nobody there jumped to imobilize the attacker? Why do all passers by are so ignorant and affraid to take action over a mentally ill person? Why Japan??
Yubaru
There is no way he can assure the safety of all children in Japan.
However he can do things to lessen the despair, but to do that, he would have to listen to people outside of his own party, and put policies in place that actually mean something, and quit with all the BS gestures.
Disillusioned
Well, they could start with taking mental health care seriously. At present, the standard treatment for mental or emotional disorders is, "Here's a bag of antidepressants and come back next month for more." There was a report released a few years ago stating 27% of Japanese adults have some kind of mental or emotional disorder (diagnosed cases only). Yes, this statistic is comparable with other countries. However, the treatment for these disorders is not on par with other countries. Abe stating he will take steps to protect children is just lip service. Japan does have a relatively low violent crime rate compared to some other countries, but it is also higher than some countries, specifically the Nordic countries, for example. It doesn't take much research to realise the majority of violent crime in japan is against children or women. Add to this the major increase in child abuse and you see a pattern emerging. Japan's economy is falling apart and society is suffering both economic and emotional pressure. This is leading to a major increase in cowardly violent crime against those who cannot fight back. So, come on Abe! You've been promising to fix the economy for a decade and it's only getting worse, which is resulting in all these random attacks on the defenceless. How are you gonna fix this one Mr. Lip Service?
Strangerland
No one knows what they would do in such a situation. It's silly to think you would. These things happen very fast and sudden, and often people are left still trying to figure out what they are seeing by the time the incident is finished.
Silvafan
Strangerland
Kenji Fujimori
So many bizarre killings here and abroad, they occurse are psyhotic, but who knows if mkultra is involved to scare society. Lies and lies again from our gov and the US gov, these psycho drones are ways of scarring and controlling society by fear mongering.. It's been done in the past
Silvafan
papigiulio
What can they do? The government is inept. They cant fix anything. Obviously banning knifes wont help. Metal detectors on every streetcorner? Perhaps this should be a question that the entire community needs to be involved with.
This all comes down to mental health and to be aware of your surroundings. Of course not 100% possible but being aware is a big plus.
I feel extremely sad for the victims and their families but especially for the surviving kids who now have to carry a huge mental scar for life.
Kniknaknokkaer
^^^ How the hell do you know the guy that died was trying to stop him?? it ll seems very easy disarming a random slasher waving a knife in each hand, from behind the safety of your screen doesn't it........
Strangerland
He shouldn't be named. He should be forgotten. He deserves no infamy. Remember his deeds, forget his person.
I don't know the name of the NZ shooter either, and I'm happy about that. Let these people die unknown.