Abe says he will address dinner function allegations in Diet

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Friday he is willing to appear in parliament to address allegations that his camp illegally paid for dinner functions attended by his constituents.
"I will deal with (any questions) sincerely after prosecutors finish their investigation," Abe told reporters.
Opposition parties have demanded that Abe appear in the Diet to address allegations that a group managing his political funds spent more than 9 million yen to cover part of the cost of parties held at luxury hotels between 2015 and 2019.
The parties, held on the eve of the government's annual cherry blossom-viewing event, were attended by voters from Abe's constituency in western Japan's Yamaguchi Prefecture.
Tokyo prosecutors are investigating the case and, according to sources familiar with the matter, one of Abe's aides has admitted to neglecting to keep legally-required records of income and expenditures related to the parties.
Abe resigned as prime minister in September for health reasons but remains a lawmaker with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. Before the investigation came to light, he had repeatedly testified in parliament that there was no impropriety, an assertion that now appears to have been false.
Speaking to journalists Friday, Jun Azumi, Diet affairs chief of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, said Abe had told "lies totally different from the facts" and should be summoned by the end of the year.
A Kyodo News poll conducted this month showed that even among LDP supporters, 53.1 percent of respondents thought Abe should appear in parliament compared with 43.1 percent who saw it as unnecessary.
The allegations could deal a blow to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who as chief Cabinet secretary under his predecessor had defended Abe against criticism from opposition parties and the press.
Suga is already seeing approval ratings plummet amid public dissatisfaction with his response to the coronavirus pandemic, and the LDP will likely seek to avoid any damage ahead of a House of Representatives election that must be held before the terms of lower house members expire Oct. 21 next year.© KYODO
aomorisamurai
"Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party is looking to call former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to appear in parliament to address allegations that his camp illegally used political funds to pay for dinner parties"
Meaning: He'll be politely asked to show up and if he chooses not to, that's fine. If he does, he'll be subjected to a few easily answerable tee-ball tier questions that will go no where before being excused.
vanityofvanities
dagon
Another drop in the bucket. A bigger scandal in my opinion was the production of the defective and useless "Abenomask" pandemic response. The production contract was linked to LDP crony companies. The goto response to the pandemic crisis was immediately graft and corruption.
Cricky
From reading the story it appears Japan's leaders past and present are upto their necks in corruption, illegal acts. But still have enough public "Trust" to continue in their high payed positions. It's a very sad state of affairs when the public don't expect their leaders to actually be honest or capable.
Akie
Abe used to be the president of parties.
Cricky
Do you mean to tell me "Honest Abe" is not honest? A politician lied. My heart is broken.
quercetum
This is just for show - katachi dake - then it all gets swept under the carpet like Morotomo and the Vet school.
dbsaiya
No softball questions please.
Yubaru
I would LOVE to hear someone from the LDP ask Abe point blank....Mr. Abe, Did you lie to the Diet?, Yes or No answer only please!
Wont be holding my breath though!
Aly Rustom
So what if support for him erodes. This is a 1 party dictatorship masquerading as a democracy, so who cares and why?
I'm impressed with your knowledge of Japanese customs and politics.
Because here in Japan no one will hold their feet to the fire. And why would they? Its not as if the electorate really has a say in ANYTHING here. If they did, Japan would look completely different.
SandyBeachHeaven
Leaders are not able to keep track of what all of their cronies do for them.
Cricky
How on earth can you even be described as a leader if those you lead don't follow? Waiting for a pleb to commit suicide as an excuse to validate their leaders mistakes. Abe has killed enoughpeople for hanging already. Won't happen a year after his death tax payers will celebrate his pox.
shogun36
by the way Abe (shhhh, here's a secret,,,,,,) You're the center of all this controversy. I'm sure you need to deal this WHILE they do their investigation. TEE HEE..........