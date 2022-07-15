Abe shooter's mother donated ¥100 mil to Unification Church, man's uncle says

The mother of the man who fatally shot former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe donated about 100 million yen to the Unification Church, the man's uncle said Friday.
The assailant, Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, has told investigators he believes Abe was linked to the church and he resents it because his family's finances were ruined due to the donations made by his mother.
The donations included a payout of about 60 million yen in connection with the death of Yamagami's father, the uncle told reporters in Osaka Prefecture. Proceeds from the sale of the family's land and house were also donated by the mother to the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, widely known as the Unification Church.
She continued donating smaller amounts even after she became bankrupt in 2002, the 77-year-old uncle said.
"I believe she was a very important follower of the church. She was under mind control," he said.
Yamagami's mother joined the church around 1991 following his father's suicide in 1984, according to the uncle.
The church has claimed it returned 50 million yen to her, while adding there were no records of the amounts of the donations she made to the organization.
The uncle criticized the church's response and accused it of attempting to evade responsibility.
Yamagami's family was thrown into poverty because of the church, the uncle said, adding the suspect had to give up on going to college due to a lack of money.
"He was extremely smart just like his father," the uncle said of Yamagami. "He was also hardworking and I only have good memories of him."
Yamagami attempted suicide in 2005 when he was a Maritime Self-Defense Force member as he wanted his brother and sister to benefit from a life insurance payout, according to the uncle.
He said Yamagami's mother is staying at his home and resting due to extreme fatigue, adding he is not sure if she is still in touch with the church and that she is cooperating with the investigation.
The Unification Church, founded in South Korea in 1954 by Sun Myung Moon and known for its group weddings, has a controversial reputation in Japan, where it claims to have about 600,000 followers.
A series of complaints were reported in the past, claiming the church forced people to buy expensive pots and seals. It also encourages believers to donate 10 percent of their income, according to the website of its Japan arm.
"(Former Prime Minister) Nobusuke Kishi invited the church (to Japan from South Korea). So I killed (his grandson) Abe," Yamagami has said, according to investigative sources.
Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister, was shot on July 8 while delivering a speech on a street in the western city of Nara. Yamagami was arrested at the scene where police found a homemade gun.
Yamagami was sent to prosecutors Sunday on suspicion of murder.© KYODO
Mr Kipling
These "so-called" religions that take advantage of the gullible should be outlawed....
Gazman
‘Mr Kipling’….when you say ‘so called’ I assume you mean all religions because all religions take advantage of the gullible and should be outlawed.
OssanAmerica
The Unification Church is an evil organization that brainwashes it's guillible followers into giving up all their assets to the church. Why is something like this not illegal in every country in the world?
Mocheake
Be mad at your mother. Abe didn't drag her to the bank and force her to empty out her savings.
dagon
Every post office, public service announcement and train station poster warns seniors of dark, shadowy figures waiting to scam them out of their savings.
Yet these have tax exemption and government connections.
And will remain unconfronted as the LDP moves forward with constitutional reform.
It show you where the legal and political priorities lie.
karakaze
The reason why nothing came of these complaints, despite the church being involved in flagrantly illegal behavior, is that the church has been protected by the LDP, including Abe, most likely in exchange for providing them with votes and unpaid campaign workers.
The mainstream media is trying to make it seem like the shooter only targeted Abe because of his grandfather and that there is no direct connection between Abe himself and the church, but anyone who wants to do their own research can find out the truth.
Japanese tabloid calls Abe's 2019 Cabinet the "Cult Cabinet" for containing TWELVE members associated with the Unification Church:
https://www.nikkan-gendai.com/articles/view/news/261913
Mr Kipling
Gazman....
Yes!... But especially those that offer salvation for cash. Though anyone stupid enough to fall for that doesn't get a great deal of sympathy from me.
Reckless
I can understand his anger but he shot the wrong guy.
Redstorm
¥100 million if true is a very large amount of money for anyone. The number of church members who are voters is very small. The church claims a membership of about 600,000 across the country.
WA4TKG
My ex’s mother gave these people ridiculous amounts of money.
Sven Asai
That’s nothing specific to this sect or ‘church’. In fact they without exemptions all only try to sell spirituality for material things and most liked is the money of the believers. They are nothing else than sales staff, but surely not devoted believers. They haven’t of course neither met their god nor could they ever present it to you, and they never will.
dagon
The reason these religions enjoy their tax exempt status and have numerous government connections in the G7 capitalist "democracies ' is because as was well said they are 'the opiate of the people '.
Legrande
They aren't outlawed due to the fact that US and Jpn lawmakers are glad to work together with them.
Meiyouwenti
What did the Unification Church promised Yamagami's mother for her donations...eternal life?
blahblah222
Religions need to be banned. Too many lives being ruined by them.
geronimo2006
OK. Explains it. Was wondering if he was a total looney. Donations like that, especially for very iffy religions, should be illegal and probably would be if there weren't some dodgy deals done behind closed doors. Karma?
Bob
That religious organization really needs to be investigated. They are at fault here for Abe's death as well, IMO.