Abe shooter says he tried to make bomb: police

The man who fatally shot former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has told police he had attempted to make a bomb, investigative sources said Sunday.

Tetsuya Yamagami has also said he "made multiple guns," according to the sources. The police have searched his home in the western city of Nara, confiscating guns similar to the apparently homemade one found at the scene after Abe was shot Friday while delivering a stump speech on a street in the city.

Yamagami, 41, was sent to prosecutors Sunday on suspicion of murder.

As for his motive, Yamagami has said his mother made a "huge donation" to a religious organization and he harbored a grudge against the group, which he believed was associated with Abe, sources have said.

One of the sources also quoted Yamagami as saying something to the effect of "initially, I intended to attack an executive of the group" but decided to target Abe instead.

