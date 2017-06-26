Accused 'black widow' serial killer claims innocence

A 70-year-old woman, dubbed the "black widow" after she was accused of murdering her husband and common law partners with cyanide, claimed her innocence Monday at the first hearing of her trial at the Kyoto District Court.
"I entirely entrust the matter to my lawyers," Chisako Kakehi told the court. The defense team denied the charges of murder and attempted murder-robbery involving four elderly men, adding that she is currently suffering from dementia and cannot defend herself.
Prosecutors aim to use circumstantial evidence to prove Kahehi's guilty amid a dearth of physical evidence and more than 50 people are expected to be summoned as witnesses during the trial, which is likely to last until Nov 7.
Kakehi admitted during investigations to having used cyanide capsules to poison the four victims, but her defense team later withdrew the admission in order that she could plead not guilty.
More than 10 men romantically involved with or associated with Kakehi are known to have died, enabling her to inherit an estimated 1 billion yen ($8.98 million) in total, investigative sources said.
According to the indictment, Kakehi murdered her 75-year-old husband Isao as well as common-law partners Masanori Honda, 71, and Minoru Hioki, 75, and tried to kill acquaintance Toshiaki Suehiro, 79, by having them drink cyanide between 2007 and 2013.
At the hearing presided by Judge Ayako Nakagawa, prosecutors claimed that she committed the crimes for the purpose of inheriting the victims' wealth, saying she had once called a business to open a victim's coffer the day after his death.
"The victims in the four cases are all elderly men and died from potassium cyanide poisoning. Their conditions and cause of deaths are so similar," the prosecutors said.
The prosecutors did not clarify how she obtained the cyanide.
Kakehi was first arrested in November 2014 and indicted the following month on a charge of killing Isao, who died at the couple's home in Muko, Kyoto Prefecture, in December 2013. They had married the previous month. She was later indicated in connection with the deaths of the three other men.
Kakehi, a native of Fukuoka Prefecture, married first at the age of 24 and launched a fabric printing factory in Osaka Prefecture with her first husband. But following his death in around 1994, the factory went bankrupt and her house was put up for auction forcing her to tearfully ask neighbors for a loan.
She later registered with a matchmaking service, specifically asking to meet wealthy men with an annual income of more than 10 million yen.
Despite her assets being worth over 1 billion yen, she later ended up in debt following her attempts to speculate in stocks and futures trading.
Major points of contention in the trial are whether the victims' deaths were caused by ingesting a cyanide compound, the credibility of Kakehi's confession, and whether she was mentally competent to be held responsible for her suspected crimes.
"Since she is suffering from dementia, she barely remembers things that happened recently let alone the incidents," her defense team said at the hearing, adding that it will fight all charges against her.
Kakehi listened to the proceedings with headphones apparently due to hearing difficulties.
The case is set to be the second longest trial held under the lay judge system involving citizen judges, lasting for an expected 135 days.
More than 600 people lined up on the morning of the first day to get a ticket to observe the high-profile trial.© KYODO
17 Comments
Login to comment
Daniel Naumoff
People suffering from dementia don't exactly go playing with valuable papers. This trial will be a swift one.
And I am sorry, tickets? Is the process of serving justice an entertainment to them? I do not exactly see people "having fun" while waiting in the line, but I would like to know, how that ticket system works.
Michael Jackson
She's a cold-blooded sociopath. I hope the judge doesn't look at her age, and puts her away for the rest of her natural life. She probably deserves it, but no judge will give an old woman the death penalty.
Garthgoyle
When all hope is lost (for her and her lawyers) and there's so much evidence and witnesses, their only defense is that she's not healthy to attend the trials.
I seriously hope she gets life. If she does get a slap on the wrist sentence, then a, her lawyers are really good. And b, the current justice system sucks and there's no point of having one.
gogogo
Cold hearten killer.... she doesn't even have remorse... Yes she is guilty
Ron Barnes
The facts are is she mad or not and if she is and does time where in a jail ,a shelter for the insane or put down the same way as the alleged offences .
Would cheaper either way for her age as she wont last the time in a jail hospital.
Yubaru
Do you actually read articles BEFORE posting something? Cripes posts like these are annoying as hell!
Dango bong
looking at the pic, seems like lots of people working hard at their jobs
Katarzyna Waluś
Will anyone make a movie ... a phenomenal script for a good criminal! A brilliant detective, of course, as the main hero. Does a man have to demonstrate his strength in such a drastic way..cyanide it's horrible! I remember a Rasputin he like cyanid and eat everyday....
TheGodfather
Finally! A bona-fide Japanese serial killer!!
Google searching never came up with much. It is almost as if there are no crazy psychopaths on the loose in Japan going around killing people for their own needs.
"Will anyone make a movie?"
They should. But that would mean the Japanese having to admit that, they too, have serial killers.
Educator60
Daniel NaumoffToday 04:16 pm JST
"And I am sorry, tickets? Is the process of serving justice an entertainment to them? I do not exactly see people "having fun" while waiting in the line, but I would like to know, how that ticket system works."
Allowing members of the public to observe trials is an important aspect of a democracy. But there is not enough space in courtrooms to accommodate everyone who wishes to view trials of high public interest. So various methods, such as drawing lots, distributing numbered tickets etc are used. If you want to observe a trial, inquire at the courthouse of your choice.
Daniel Naumoff
Yes, I thought so. You are right, thanks for educating me on the matter, Educator.
DaDude
How can she show remorse if she is pleading innocence? That exactly wouldn't work well for her case.
TheGodfather
"How can she show remorse if she is pleading innocence?"
She confessed, and then withdrew the confession, and pleaded not-guilty.
Showing remorse would mean sticking to the original confession, sparing the victims' families the ordeal of a trial, and throwing yourself at their mercy to avoid the death penalty.
As it stands saying that she is a "coldhearted killer.... she doesn't even have remorse" is quite reasonable under the circumstances.
Sunrise777
Prosecutors aim to use circumstantial evidence to prove Kahehi's guilty
The widow's family name is Kakehi, not Kahehi.
Bernie O'Mahony
Have 600 people not got jobs to go to? Is their morbid obsession with this killer so far gone they can't wait for the media to report the outcome?
SwissToni
I can understand the public interest. Very hard to prove guilt with no hard evidence.
San Miguel
I've gotten out jury service three times in my life in the UK (thank gawd!) The thought of sitting in a court room for 8 hours a day for 135 days...oh my lordy..there's no way I'd be queuing up lol!