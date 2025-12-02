Accused Abe assassin says he dreaded Unification Church gaining recognition

The man standing trial for the 2022 assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Tuesday he could not bear the thought of the Unification Church gaining public recognition through Abe's association it.

Tetsuya Yamagami told the Nara District Court during the 12th hearing that he believed Abe was "at the center of the Unification Church's political involvement," and that his "dislike and hostility" toward the former prime minister had grown stronger.

Abe is known to have had ties with the religious organization, including sending a video message to an event hosted by a group closely associated with it, in which he expressed his respect for Han Hak Ja, the church's leader.

The 45-year-old defendant grew increasingly "vengeful" toward the church because his mother had donated a total of 100 million yen to the group after joining it, his defense team argued in its opening statement on Oct. 28.

One of the judges asked the defendant if he believes he had "served his purpose" by killing Abe, Yamagami said after a few seconds of silence, "I can't answer that."

The shooting brought to light connections between lawmakers of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the church, with some reportedly having received support during election campaigns.

The incident also led to the government's probe of the Unification Church and a subsequent order by the Tokyo District Court to dissolve it. A law was also enacted to regulate manipulative fundraising tactics by organizations.

The defendant admitted that there were times he directed his anger at his mother as well, saying "yes" when asked if he had considered shooting her.

The court will hand down its ruling on Yamagami in January.

© KYODO