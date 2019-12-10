Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Accused groper who jumped onto tracks to escape turns himself in

0 Comments
SAITAMA

A 34-year-old man who jumped onto the train tracks and ran away after he was accused of groping a woman on a train in Saitama City on Monday morning turned himself in at a police box four hours later.

Police said Masanobu Ogi, a real estate company employee from Saitama City, has admitted to groping the woman in her 20s at around 8 a.m. on the JR Musashino Line between Minami-Urawa and Higashi-Urawa stations, Fuji TV reported. 

When the train arrived at Higashi-Urawa Station, the woman asked a station employee for help. However, the suspected groper jumped off the platform and ran along the tracks.

Police said Ogi showed up at the koban (police box) in front of Higashi-Urawa Station at midday and admitted he had groped the woman on the train.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Discover central Japan

A travel guide to Mie, Aichi, Gifu and Nagano prefectures

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

How to Experience Yamagata City Like a Local

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #58: How To Make Japanese People Mad With One Hiragana

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Events

Ultimate Guide to Winter Illuminations in Japan’s 47 Prefectures 2019-20

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Art & Culture

Top 5 Tokyo Exhibitions and Museums with a Futuristic Theme

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Aichi

GaijinPot Travel

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 49, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 50

GaijinPot Blog