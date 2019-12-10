Accused groper who jumped onto tracks to escape turns himself in

A 34-year-old man who jumped onto the train tracks and ran away after he was accused of groping a woman on a train in Saitama City on Monday morning turned himself in at a police box four hours later.

Police said Masanobu Ogi, a real estate company employee from Saitama City, has admitted to groping the woman in her 20s at around 8 a.m. on the JR Musashino Line between Minami-Urawa and Higashi-Urawa stations, Fuji TV reported.

When the train arrived at Higashi-Urawa Station, the woman asked a station employee for help. However, the suspected groper jumped off the platform and ran along the tracks.

Police said Ogi showed up at the koban (police box) in front of Higashi-Urawa Station at midday and admitted he had groped the woman on the train.

